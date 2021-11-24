Invesco Ltd. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 172,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,651,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after purchasing an additional 894,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 732,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.