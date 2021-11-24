Invesco Ltd. Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Xencor worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 335.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 468,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 44.7% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 184.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 93,173 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.