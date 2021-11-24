Invesco Ltd. Has $16.97 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 369,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

