Invesco Ltd. Buys 47,763 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of BWX Technologies worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

