Invesco Ltd. Acquires 637,795 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 135.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

