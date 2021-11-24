Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

