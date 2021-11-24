Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of Intrepid Potash worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IPI opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

