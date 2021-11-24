International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 3.32 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 151.46 ($1.98). 19,610,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,909,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.94. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The stock has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

