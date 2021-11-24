InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,857.57

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,857.57 ($63.46) and traded as high as GBX 4,976 ($65.01). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,931 ($64.42), with a volume of 373,783 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,020 ($65.59).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,163.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,865.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,857.57.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.