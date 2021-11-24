Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.