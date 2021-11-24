Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Truist lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

