Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $10,167,090. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,657,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,267. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

