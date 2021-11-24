Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $12,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a P/E ratio of -789.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

