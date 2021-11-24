Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.