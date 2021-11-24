Insider Selling: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,558. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $814.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 213.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,836 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

