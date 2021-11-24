Insider Selling: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,558. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $814.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.