Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells 3,539 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00.

NYSE SI opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,755,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

