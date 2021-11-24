Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Director Sells 440,000 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROVR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,705. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $47,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $6,796,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

