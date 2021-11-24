Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CMO Sells 111 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CMO Jeremy Tucker sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $10,055.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. 7,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

