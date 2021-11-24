Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Marianne Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.57, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,370.70.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.77. 3,125,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$21.72 and a 52-week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 21.8572253 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

