Insider Selling: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Sells 2,362 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

