Insider Buying: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CFO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

