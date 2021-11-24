Insider Buying: CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) insider Nigel Ferguson-Sandiford acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($13,928.57).

Nigel Ferguson-Sandiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Nigel Ferguson-Sandiford purchased 22,353 shares of CPT Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$12,540.03 ($8,957.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93.

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. The company offers digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

