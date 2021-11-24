Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALTO stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 301,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

