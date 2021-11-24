Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 115,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Inogen were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $771.25 million, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

