Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $60.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.34 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $232.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.31 million to $235.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $251.78 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $259.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 803,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 141,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 190.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

