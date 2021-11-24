Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

