Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Immunovant by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,273,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

