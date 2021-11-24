IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Up 6.2%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI Plc is an engineering company, which designs, manufacturing, and services of engineered solutions that control the precise movement of fluids. It operates trough the following segments: IMI Critical Engineering; IMI Precision Engineering; and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering segment provides flow control solutions.

