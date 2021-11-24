IGO (IGOI) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IGO to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IGO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 223 1257 2200 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given IGO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

IGO has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s rivals have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IGO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 7.08 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.66

IGO’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Summary

IGO rivals beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

