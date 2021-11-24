IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

