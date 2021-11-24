IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 155.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.