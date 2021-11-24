IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.80 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.