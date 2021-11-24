IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

