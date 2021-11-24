IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

