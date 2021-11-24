IFP Advisors Inc Buys 299 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

EXAS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

