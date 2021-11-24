IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 171 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

