IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 208 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

