IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $282.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day moving average is $256.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

