IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

