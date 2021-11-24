IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 129 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 496.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

MCK stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

