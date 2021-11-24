IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 116,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 33.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

