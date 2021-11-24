IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 46,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 62.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 128.1% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

