IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 105 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ResMed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $254.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,399 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

