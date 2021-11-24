Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBJHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $$2.64 on Tuesday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

