iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,002,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iBio were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iBio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 222,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iBio in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iBio by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iBio by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -6.05. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. Analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

