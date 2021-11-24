IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

IBEX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. IBEX has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

