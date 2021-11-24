i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of -62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

