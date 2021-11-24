HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.31 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,246.88 or 0.99317455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00346165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00480799 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.85 or 0.00186897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001251 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.