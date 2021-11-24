Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

