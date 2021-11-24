Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.30 ($0.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.45. The company has a market cap of £69.11 million and a PE ratio of -21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

